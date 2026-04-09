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Thai PM Unveils Ambitious Economic Reforms

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul of Thailand presented his government's policy agenda to parliament, emphasizing economic growth, debt relief, and reducing business costs. Key initiatives include broad reforms, an omnibus bill to update laws, energy management, and promoting clean energy. A coalition government was formed following election success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 09-04-2026 09:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 09:07 IST
Thai PM Unveils Ambitious Economic Reforms
Anutin Charnvirakul
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul laid out his government's ambitious policy agenda to parliament, focusing on reforms geared towards economic growth, debt relief, and business cost reduction.

Key measures include the introduction of an omnibus bill to update outdated laws, along with a 'super licence' aimed at expediting approvals and lowering business expenses.

The government also plans to address energy challenges linked to Middle East conflicts by managing fuel prices, increasing biofuel consumption, enforcing energy-saving measures, and supporting vulnerable groups. Additionally, efforts will be made to open the electricity market and promote clean energy initiatives.

Anutin secured a coalition government with the Pheu Thai Party following a February election victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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