Thai PM Unveils Ambitious Economic Reforms

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul laid out his government's ambitious policy agenda to parliament, focusing on reforms geared towards economic growth, debt relief, and business cost reduction.

Key measures include the introduction of an omnibus bill to update outdated laws, along with a 'super licence' aimed at expediting approvals and lowering business expenses.

The government also plans to address energy challenges linked to Middle East conflicts by managing fuel prices, increasing biofuel consumption, enforcing energy-saving measures, and supporting vulnerable groups. Additionally, efforts will be made to open the electricity market and promote clean energy initiatives.

Anutin secured a coalition government with the Pheu Thai Party following a February election victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)