Papua New Guinea's Michael Somare, 'father of the nation', dies

Papua New Guinea's first prime minister, Michael Somare, has died aged 84, his daughter said on Friday. Known as the "father of the nation", Somare led the Pacific archipelago to independence from Australia in 1975 and served four times as prime minister.

He had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early February, his daughter, Betha Somare, said in a statement. She said many Papua New Guineans had embraced her father as their own "father and grandfather".

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison wrote in a tweet on Friday that Somare was a "great friend" to Australia.

