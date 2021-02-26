Left Menu

Zachary Levi-starrer 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods' adds Rachel Zegler

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-02-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 10:51 IST
Zachary Levi-starrer 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods' adds Rachel Zegler
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@rachelzegler)

DC Films and New Line's ''Shazam: Fury of the Gods'', a sequel to 2019 hit ''Shazam!'', has roped in actor Rachel Zegler for a key role.

The movie is the second major project for Zegler, who is set to make her screen debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg's take on the classic movie ''West Side Story''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the details of Zegler's character have been kept under wraps as of now.

''Shazam: Fury of the Gods'' will mark the return of actor Zachary Levi as the titular superhero.

David F Sandberg, who helmed the first part, is also coming back to direct the sequel from a screenplay by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. The follow-up will continue the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word ''Shazam!'' is struck by the Living Lightning of the gods and transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam.

Peter Safran and Geoff Johns are the producers for the sequel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel says it has vaccinated 50% of its population against COVID-19

Israel has administered at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to 50 of its 9.3 million population, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Friday.Israel counts East Jerusalem Palestinians, who have been included in the vaccine campaign that beg...

'Question on GSP in India is very high on my radar': USTR nominee

The Biden administration has indicated that the issue of restoring the GSP status to India is on top of its radar, as several lawmakers have raised the issue of retaliatory tariffs imposed by New Delhi on American agricultural products afte...

WRAPUP 3-Myanmar police raid protest district as World Bank halts some payments

Myanmar police launched a crackdown overnight in a neighborhood of the main city of Yangon to break up a protest against a military-appointed official, as the World Bank said it would not process requests for funds made after the Feb. 1 cou...

HP Budget Session: Governor cuts short address to Assembly amid uproar by Cong members

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya could read only the last line of his address to the Assembly in the opening day of the Budget Session on Friday amid a ruckus by members of the opposition Congress.As soon as the House assembled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021