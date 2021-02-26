Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty takes a stroll down the beach over weekend

Sharing a picturesque view from one of her exotic vacations on the beach, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday channeled her weekend mood and how a typical 'good day' seems to her.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:35 IST
Shilpa Shetty takes a stroll down the beach over weekend
A still from the video (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing a picturesque view from one of her exotic vacations on the beach, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday channeled her weekend mood and how a typical 'good day' seems to her. The 'Dhadkan' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a video while she takes a stroll amid the picturesque view of the gorgeous location.

Dressed in a knee-length red designer dress with a slit,and carrying snake print flats in her hands, the actor kept her curly luscious locks open and bore a minimal makeup look. Taking to the caption, Shetty shared the formula for 'a good day and wrote, "A spring in my step today + a smile to go with it = a good day....#ReddyShettyGo #ShilpaKaFuntra #gratitude #blessed #VacaySun #happiness #WeekendIsHere."

The clip posted over the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 1 million views, while scores of fans chiming into the comments section and leaving heart and raised hands emoticons. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will soon be seen in 'Hungama 2', the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster comedy-drama 'Hungama', and has also recently finished shooting for the Sabbir Khan directorial 'Nikamma'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol riot suspect disavows far-right group, but loses bid for release

A leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group accused of helping lead the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trumps supporters lost her bid to be released from jail, despite disavowing the group during a Friday court hearing.U.S. Di...

Brazil's capital goes into lockdown to quell COVID-19 surge

The governor of Brazils capital city, Brasilia, plans to announce a 24-hour lockdown for all but essential services on Friday to curb a worsening COVID-19 outbreak that has filled its intensive care wards to the brim, an aide told Reuters.T...

Argentina's health minister tests positive for COVID-19 one week into job

Argentinas newly appointed health minister Carla Vizzotti said on Friday she had tested positive for COVID-19, one week after her predecesor resigned following reports that VIPs in the South American nation had jumped the line to receive va...

Gymnastics-U.S. governing body shocked over death of former coach

USA Gymnastics has expressed shock at the news that former coach John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday aged 63 following charges of human trafficking and sexual assault. Geddert, who had ties to disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar, was ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021