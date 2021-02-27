Left Menu

Time's Up criticizes lack of Black members among Golden Globes voters

New energy," tweeted DuVernay, the director of civil rights movie "Selma." The campaign follows an investigation by the Los Angeles Times last week that noted there were currently no Black people among the 87-member group of foreign entertainment journalists who make up the HFPA. The association said earlier this week that it was committed to diversifying its membership.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-02-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 06:12 IST
Time's Up criticizes lack of Black members among Golden Globes voters
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Time's Up movement on Friday launched a campaign criticizing the lack of diversity in the organization that hands out the Golden Globes for film and television. Two days before the annual Golden Globes awards ceremony, Time's Up posted banners on its Twitter account saying: "Hollywood Foreign Press Association: Not a Single Black Member Out of 87," with the slogan "A cosmetic fix isn't enough."

The Golden Globes are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFP) and have grown to be one of the most popular awards shows in the run-up to the annual Oscars. Prominent Black celebrities Kerry Washington, Sterling K. Brown, Ava DuVernay, and TV producer Shonda Rhimes swiftly threw their support behind the campaign, along with the likes of directors J.J. Abrams and Judd Apatow.

"Old news. New energy," tweeted DuVernay, the director of civil rights movie "Selma." The campaign follows an investigation by the Los Angeles Times last week that noted there were currently no Black people among the 87-member group of foreign entertainment journalists who make up the HFPA.

The association said earlier this week that it was committed to diversifying its membership. "We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible," the group said in a statement.

It added that 35% of its members are from non-European countries. The HFPA also came under fire when the Golden Globe nominations failed to recognize some high-profile content by and about Black people, including movies like "One Night in Miami" and "Da 5 Bloods," and the television drama "I May Destroy You" in the top categories.

The nominations did include multiple actors and directors of color. The HFPA did not immediately return a request for comment on the Time's Up campaign.

Time's Up was created in 2018 as a response to allegations of widespread sexual harassment in Hollywood and has since broadened its mission to fight inequality and injustice in the workplace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hard to be fully ready for first race, says Ferrari's Sainz

Spaniard Carlos Sainz expects it will take time for him to get fully up to speed with Ferrari given the limited amount of testing before the season starts in Bahrain next month.The 26-year-old has moved from McLaren to Maranello, where he w...

Biden White House asks "Trump who?" ahead of speech to conservatives

President Joe Bidens White House has made it clear it plans to ignore Donald Trumps speech on Sunday to a conservative conference in Florida, where the former president is expected to go on the attack against his successor.Our focus is cert...

Six states records surge in active COVID-19 cases

As six states - Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat have shown a surge in new cases in the last 24 hours, Indias total active cases count has reached 1,59,590 on Saturday. Indias present active caseload now stand...

Clash of titans: Mumbai City face ATK Mohun Bagan for League Winners Shield

Mumbai City FC will be eyeing three points to finish at the top and grab a spot in the AFC Champions League when they clash with table-toppers ATK Mohun Bagan in the final game of the ISL league stage here on Sunday.The contest at the GMC S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021