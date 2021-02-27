Bhoomi Pednekar celebrates 6 years of 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'

Left Menu

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday celebrated the six-year anniversary of her debut movie 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', which released back in 2015.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 13:43 IST
Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday celebrated the six-year anniversary of her debut movie 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', which released back in 2015. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor was catapulted to stardom with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' (DLKH), in which she played the role of an overweight girl who stands up for her rights.

Bhumi believes that her debut film, directed by Sharat Katariya, was a milestone moment that paved her path to glory. She was recently shooting in Rishikesh for her next movie 'Badhaai Do,' in the same house where 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' was shot. Overwhelmed by the coincidence, she took to Instagram and shared a video.

She captioned the post as, "A trip down memory lane, as I visit the place where it all started :) #6yearsofdumlagakehaisha #gratitude #livingthedream." Bhumi added, "Thank you @yrf @sharatkatariya #ManeeshSharma @shanoosharmarahihai for making my dream come true. @ayushmannk for always being my Hero No. 1 in every way possible."

In the video, the actor said, "Dum Laga Ke Haisha is truly a milestone moment of my life and I can't imagine how my career would have shaped up without it. I was extremely fortunate to get this film and everyone knows how hard I worked to deliver this role." "It was such a coincidence that I shot at the same location again for Badhaai Do. The house which was my first ever location, for my first film was used for Badhaai Do. I was so nostalgic. What were the chances that after 6 years, I would be at the same place!" she added.

She further said, "I was super nostalgic that I was actually at the locations where I shot DLKH. I was actually standing at the same spot where I gave my first shot ever in life as an actor. I remember we had done about 11 takes for this and I was so nervous. That is where Bhumi the actor was born." The 31-year-old actor feels that she clearly told the industry that she meant business as an actor with her first movie. She said, "DLKH gave me an identity as an actress and enabled me to tell the world that I was different, I was hungry, I was ambitious, and that I would take incredible risks to carve my legacy in the Hindi film industry. Today, when I look back at my debut, I'm filled with gratitude towards everyone who ensured that I do my best."

Crediting the entire team of her first film for inculcating confidence in her as an artist, she said, "Right from Shanoo, Adi sir, Maneesh Sharma, Sharat Katariya and even Ayushmann - everyone believed in me and that gave me so much confidence to go out there and present myself as an artist. DLKH is and will always be a film from which I harness confidence to take on more risks, to experiment constantly and present myself new on-screen every single time." 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', a critically acclaimed movie, received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

The movie also featured Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa in lead roles. (ANI)

