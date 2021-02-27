Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-02-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 13:58 IST
Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 release possible on March 18, spoilers, plot & other details!
The manga lovers are disappointed due to Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70's delay. The spoilers will take some time to come out as the release is slated to take place in the mid of March. Read further to know more on the manga lovers.

The spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 are expected to be out around March 10 to 12. The preview spoilers reveal: The true potential of the strongest warrior of the 7th Universe is…"

Granola gets his hands on one of the Dragon Balls on the planet Cereal and he asks the dragon to make him the strongest warrior in the Universe, BlockToro reminds. While it is not clear how the wish will work, Dragon Ball Super 70 chapter will undeniably answer all the questions.

The theories surrounding Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 say that Granola will be granted the wish in some form but he will have to defeat Goku in order to become the strongest warrior in the Universe. According to BlockToro, it will be a perfect idea to set up the Goku vs Granola fight without creating any stupid rivalry.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 is expected to be released on March 18, 2021. The raw scans will be leaked online around two to three days before the original release. It will be available in English and Spanish through both the web and mobile applications in February.

You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

