Netflix announces 'Terminator' anime series from Mattson Tomlin

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-02-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 15:24 IST
Netflix has given a series order for an anime take on James Cameron's ''Terminator'' franchise.

The series, headlined by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, started with the 1984 movie ''Terminator''. It was followed by five sequels over the years.

Netflix has teamed up with Skydance, the company that holds the rights for the franchise, for the anime series, the streamer said in a press release.

Mattson Tomlin, who co-wrote the upcoming DC movie ''The Batman'' as well as Netflix's recent release ''Project Power'', will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the anime.

''Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart. I'm honored that Netflix and Skydance have allowed me to approach 'Terminator' in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations and has real guts,'' he said.

Netflix is producing the series in partnership with Production IG.

