Left Menu

Kajol Devgan shares stunning glimpse of 'otherwise sometimes horrible, boring day'

Bollywood star Kajol Devgan on Saturday treated fans with a gorgeous no make-up selfie, stating that the picture is from an "otherwise sometimes horrible, sometimes boring and mostly ordinary day".

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-02-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 18:35 IST
Kajol Devgan shares stunning glimpse of 'otherwise sometimes horrible, boring day'
Kajol Devgan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Kajol Devgan on Saturday treated fans with a gorgeous no make-up selfie, stating that the picture is from an "otherwise sometimes horrible, sometimes boring and mostly ordinary day". The 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a stunning picture in which she flaunted her flawless skin, while donning a red lip shade. The actor shared the selfie from her home. In the picture, she has tied her hair in a neat bun with glasses on her head and a snake print white top.

Sharing that the picture is the reflection of 'an otherwise sometimes horrible, sometimes boring and mostly ordinary day' the 'Dilwale' star said," I don't know! But know this that this pic is one second of an otherwise sometimes horrible, sometimes boring and mostly ordinary day with some flashes of happy interspersed!" "Likewise to all the other accounts ur looking at," she added.

The 'My Name Is Khan' star is quite active on the photo-sharing application and keeps on treating fans with her stunning photographs. Two days back, Kajol ringed in her 22nd wedding anniversary with Ajay Devgn and the actor commemorated the occasion on social media by sharing a cute picture with her hubby as the duo embraced each other's company on a cruise.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol has become selective with her projects and her last big-screen appearance was in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', co-starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. She recently made her digital debut with the 2021 Netflix film titled 'Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy', which also stars Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...

Brazil registers over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

Brazil registered 1,386 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 61,602 additional cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has suffered an enduring second wave since November, and infection rates h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021