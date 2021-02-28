Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-02-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 11:51 IST
Maya Rudolph to return to 'Saturday Night Live' as host

Actor-comedienne Maya Rudolph will be returning as a host on late-night sketch comedy series ''Saturday Night Live'' (''SNL'').

The 48-year-old actor, who most recently recurred on the show as Vice President Kamala Harris, will be hosting the March 27 episode of the series.

According to Deadline, Jack Harlow will be the musical guest on the episode, which will also mark comeback of the show after a month-long hiatus.

The last episode, which aired on Saturday, had Nick Jonas serving as host and musical guest.

Rudolph, who started her career with “Saturday Night Live” in 2000 and then served as a regular cast member till 2007, made her hosting debut on the show in 2012. She last year won the guest comedy actress Emmy for her portrayal of Harris in the 45th season of the late-night comedy series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

