Travis Scott extends support to Houston residents affected by Texas freeze amid pandemic

In an act of kindness, American rapper-songwriter Travis Scott recently extended support to those impacted due to the Texas winter freeze amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, by providing them with emergency food assistance. According to People magazine, the Grammy-nominated rapper and his Cactus Jack Foundation partnered with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in order to launch a food assistance program that would help in aiding Houston residents affected by the crisis. The distribution of food began last week.

He and his foundation also joined forces with the City of Houston and the Houston Health Foundation to provide approximately 50,000 hot meals to local community members. Earlier this month, winter storm Uri, which is officially called the North American Winter Storm had caused widespread heavy snowfall and subzero temperatures across Texas.

As per People magazine, the severe storm has left millions of Texas residents without water, heat, or electricity after severely damaging essential infrastructure. Spanning more than 2,000 miles between South Texas and northern Maine, the blizzard brought record low temperatures, ice, and snow to more than 25 states. (ANI)

