Teresa Plamer, Mark Webber to welcome fourth child

Actors Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber are expecting their fourth child together. The actor also posted a series of photographs with her three children -- sons Bodhi Rain, seven, and Forest Sage, four, and one-year-old daughter Poet Lake. Webber, 40, also has son Isaac, 11, from a previous relationship.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-02-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 13:22 IST
Actors Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber are expecting their fourth child together. The ''Hacksaw Ridge'' star shared the news of her pregnancy on her 35th birthday over the weekend. ''35 years ago right around now I was born in sunny Adelaide. Today I am thinking of my mothers transition to motherhood and feel grateful to her for all she has done for me. ''I celebrate her, a healthy full life & the miracle of birth. Reflecting on this surrounded by my darling babies, including our newest little love,'' she wrote on Instagram. The actor also posted a series of photographs with her three children -- sons Bodhi Rain, seven, and Forest Sage, four, and one-year-old daughter Poet Lake. Webber, 40, also has son Isaac, 11, from a previous relationship.

