Left Menu

Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' to release in April 2022

Its a pan-Indian film and I cant wait to be on the sets already, the 41-year-old actor had said.Apart from Salaar, Prabhas will also be seen in filmmaker Nag Ashwins multilingual sci-fi film co-starring Deepika Padukone, Om Rauts screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana Adipurush and romantic-drama Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 16:02 IST
Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' to release in April 2022

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel's upcoming underworld action thriller ''Salaar'', featuring South star Prabhas, is set to release theatrically on April 14, 2022.

Billed as a ''pan-India'' project, ''Salaar'' is produced by Hombale Films.

Neel, known for helming the blockbuster action movie franchise ''KGF'', took to Twitter and shared the film's poster with the release date.

''Rebelling worldwide. #Salaar on April 14, 2022. We can't wait to celebrate with you all,'' the director wrote.

The film will see the ''Baahubali'' star play a ''violent character''.

When the project was announced in December last year, Prabhas had called ''Salaar'' a territory unexplored.

''This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven't really done before. It's a pan-Indian film and I can't wait to be on the sets already,'' the 41-year-old actor had said.

Apart from ''Salaar'', Prabhas will also be seen in filmmaker Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi film co-starring Deepika Padukone, Om Raut's screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana ''Adipurush'' and romantic-drama ''Radhe Shyam'', directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Also starring Pooja Hegde, ''Radhe Shyam'' is set to release on July 30, this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CDC advisory panel to vote Sunday on guidance for using J&J's COVID-19 shot

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected on Sunday to recommend Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 shot for widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine after it was authorized by U.S. regulators on Saturday...

'I've had to find another way': Judi Dench on maintaining successful career despite eyesight loss

Oscar-winning British actor Judi Dench, on Saturday local time revealed about maintaining her successful career despite experiencing eyesight loss. According to People Magazine, the Philomena star recently appeared in a London-based charity...

Reliance acquires majority equity stake in skyTran Inc

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited RSBVL announced that it has acquired an additional equity stake in its investee company skyTran for a consideration of USD 26.76 million increasing its shareholding to 54.46 per cent on a fully d...

3 cops injured in explosion in US' Kansas

Three police officers were injured in a possible explosion in the US state of Kansas while responding to a call at a vacant home, CNN reported citing authorities statement. Just after 4 PM officers were dispatched to check a vacant residenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021