Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' to release in April 2022

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel's upcoming underworld action thriller ''Salaar'', featuring South star Prabhas, is set to release theatrically on April 14, 2022.

Billed as a ''pan-India'' project, ''Salaar'' is produced by Hombale Films.

Neel, known for helming the blockbuster action movie franchise ''KGF'', took to Twitter and shared the film's poster with the release date.

''Rebelling worldwide. #Salaar on April 14, 2022. We can't wait to celebrate with you all,'' the director wrote.

The film will see the ''Baahubali'' star play a ''violent character''.

When the project was announced in December last year, Prabhas had called ''Salaar'' a territory unexplored.

''This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven't really done before. It's a pan-Indian film and I can't wait to be on the sets already,'' the 41-year-old actor had said.

Apart from ''Salaar'', Prabhas will also be seen in filmmaker Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi film co-starring Deepika Padukone, Om Raut's screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana ''Adipurush'' and romantic-drama ''Radhe Shyam'', directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Also starring Pooja Hegde, ''Radhe Shyam'' is set to release on July 30, this year.

