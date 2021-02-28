Left Menu

Chadwick Boseman, Netflix up for honors at virtual Golden Globes

The Golden Globes will be handed out under pandemic conditions on Sunday on a night that could see big wins for streaming service Netflix, honors for late actor Chadwick Boseman, and a smattering of celebrities in pajamas. Netflix Inc goes into Sunday's virtual celebration of movies and television, hosted from New York and Los Angeles by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, with a dominant 22 film nominations but still in search of its first best movie win.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 17:32 IST
Chadwick Boseman, Netflix up for honors at virtual Golden Globes

The Golden Globes will be handed out under pandemic conditions on Sunday on a night that could see big wins for streaming service Netflix, honors for late actor Chadwick Boseman, and a smattering of celebrities in pajamas.

Netflix Inc goes into Sunday's virtual celebration of movies and television, hosted from New York and Los Angeles by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, with a dominant 22 film nominations but still in search of its first best movie win. That could come from period drama "Mank," about the screenwriter of "Citizen Kane," which leads with six nods, including for best drama movie, for actors Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried, and for director David Fincher.

Yet pundits say a "Mank" victory is far from assured from the small and unpredictable Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) whose members choose the winners. "It has everything going for it in terms of pedigree and there is a sense that awards shows love stories about the industry. But I feel like 'Mank' is not everyone's favorite," said Alison Willmore, film critic at entertainment website Vulture.com

The biggest competition comes from Searchlight Pictures' "Nomadland," a moving documentary-style drama about van dwellers in recession-hit America, and star-laden Netflix 1960s hippie courtroom drama "The Trial of the Chicago 7." The #MeToo revenge black comedy "Promising Young Woman" and the unsettling ageing tale "The Father" round out the film drama nominations. The Disney+ TV film of hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" and Amazon Studios' "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," a satire on the America of former President Donald Trump, are seen as front-runners in the best comedy or musical movie category.

For television, the Netflix royal series "The Crown," whose current season focuses on the late Princess Diana, leads the way with six nods, followed by quirky small-town comedy "Schitt's Creek" on Pop TV. Boseman, whose death at 43 of an undisclosed battle with cancer stunned fans and the industry, is considered the favorite for a posthumous best actor Golden Globe. Boseman's last performance, as a brash trumpet player in drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," was released after his death.

"It's a big room-filling performance that is set apart from a lot of the other contenders," said Willmore. Jane Fonda and TV producer Norman Lear will get lifetime achievement awards, while a diverse array of stars, including Riz Ahmed ( "Sound of Metal" ), Andra Day ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday"), Viola Davis ( "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" ), Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah") and Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami"), are up for acting honors.

This year, because of the pandemic, they will be waiting at home for their names to be called, rather than walking the red carpet before wining and dining in the Beverly Hilton hotel. Nicholas Hoult, who is nominated for playing Russian Emperor Peter III in TV comedy "The Great," said he would be watching from home in London, where it will be well past midnight.

"I will probably be sitting in bed with the top half of my tuxedo, and pajamas on the bottom," said Hoult.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 cops injured in explosion in US' Kansas

Three police officers were injured in a possible explosion in the US state of Kansas while responding to a call at a vacant home, CNN reported citing authorities statement. Just after 4 PM officers were dispatched to check a vacant residenc...

CDC advisory panel to vote Sunday on guidance for using J&J's COVID-19 shot

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected on Sunday to recommend Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 shot for widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine after it was authorized by U.S. regulators on Saturday...

'I've had to find another way': Judi Dench on maintaining successful career despite eyesight loss

Oscar-winning British actor Judi Dench, on Saturday local time revealed about maintaining her successful career despite experiencing eyesight loss. According to People Magazine, the Philomena star recently appeared in a London-based charity...

Reliance acquires majority equity stake in skyTran Inc

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited RSBVL announced that it has acquired an additional equity stake in its investee company skyTran for a consideration of USD 26.76 million increasing its shareholding to 54.46 per cent on a fully d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021