Vagabond Season 2 will solve unanswered questions left in Season 1

One of the most popular K-dramas Vagabond concluded with 16 episodes that aired on SBS TV from September 20 to November 23, 2019. The complete package of crime, thrill, action, suspense, romance, and adventure full series accumulated a huge fanbase across the world. Now fans are ardently waiting for Vagabond Season 2.

Majority of the South Korean series do not renew for the second season and the creators try to complete the story in one season. Although SBS TV has not yet confirmed Vagabond Season 2, still an insider hinted the possibility of returning the show, reported Uniforumtz.

Advertisement

Vagabond's first season left many unanswered questions to be solved in Season 2. For the new readers who might haven't seen it, Vagabond is a story of a stuntman Cha Dal-gun (Lee Seung-gi), who takes care of his orphaned nephew Cha Hoon (Moon Woo-jin).

Hoon went on a field trip to Morocco. Before the plane takes off, he sends a video to his uncle. But Dal-gun watches a report of the same plane crash, which Cha Hoon has boarded. Later it was found that the B357 plane crash is not an accident rather it was a planned incident.

Cha Dal-gun gets help from Go Hae-ri a covert operative for the National Intelligence Service. While the investigation gets deeper, they both fall in love. Vagabond Season 2 may reveal the names of all the culprits of the plane crash. We can also see a loving relationship between Go Hae-ri and Cha Dal-gun.

Yoo In-sik directed Vagabond stars Lee Seung-gi (as Cha Dal-gun), Bae Suzy (Go Hae-ri), and Shin Sung-rok (Gi Tae-ung). If the Korean series returns with Season 2, the entire main cast will return to play their role.

Currently, Vagabond Season 2 is not confirmed yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Korean and Hollywood series.

Also Read: Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 will return with interesting storyline like Season 1