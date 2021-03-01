Left Menu

Two years of 'Sonchiriya': Bhumi Pednekar remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Monday marked two years of her Western drama Sonchiriya and said the film will be remembered for generations for her co-star Sushant Singh Rajputs performance.Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey and co-written by Sudip Sharma, the 2019 film chronicled the story of dacoits during the time of emergency.

Two years of 'Sonchiriya': Bhumi Pednekar remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Monday marked two years of her Western drama ''Sonchiriya'' and said the film will be remembered for ''generations'' for her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput's performance.

Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey and co-written by Sudip Sharma, the 2019 film chronicled the story of dacoits during the time of emergency.

''My 'Sonchiriya' journey. A film that changed me as a person, it gave me courage and strength. It made me brave and selfless. Through these pictures you'll know why,'' Pednekar wrote on Instagram Stories.

The 31-year-old actor shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the film, which also starred Manoj Bajpayee and Ranvir Shorey.

Mourning the loss of Rajput, who was found dead in his Bandra apartment in June last year, Pednekar praised the 34-year-old actor's brilliant performance as dacoit Lakha in the movie. ''I want to end by saying. That we miss Sushant. I remember after the screening we both just couldn't stop crying. We were so overwhelmed and grateful to be a part of this film and what it gave us. A family and experiences for many lifetimes.

''This one was one of our toughest yet most most rewarding. Your brilliance as Lakhna will be remembered for generations my friend,'' she said. Set in the backdrop of Chambal valley, ''Sonchiriya'' was hailed for making a strong commentary on the inherent casteism and for taking on the patriarchal system of the society Despite immense critical acclaim, the film failed to perform at the box office.

