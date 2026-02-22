Left Menu

Tiger Conservation Milestone: MT-7 Moves to Larger Enclosure

MT-7, a rescued tiger cub from Ranthambore, is relocated to a larger enclosure in Mukundra Hills for rewilding, following 14 months in a smaller space. Post-assessment by NTCA, the tigress is tranquilised, radio-collared, and moved under expert supervision to monitor her adaptability and hunting skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 22-02-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 12:58 IST
MT-7, a tiger initially rescued as a young cub from Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, has been relocated to a larger 21-hectare enclosure within the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve. This move marks a critical step in her phased rewilding process.

Having spent 14 months developing natural hunting instincts in a smaller five-hectare space, MT-7 demonstrated remarkable adaptability and hunting skills. Consequently, experts from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) sanctioned her transition to the more expansive enclosure for continued monitoring and adaptation.

Under the supervision of a dedicated committee, MT-7 was tranquilised and radio-collared before being transferred. Her activities will now be closely tracked, paving the way for an eventual release into the wild, as part of broader conservation efforts.

