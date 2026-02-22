Tiger Conservation Milestone: MT-7 Moves to Larger Enclosure

MT-7, a tiger initially rescued as a young cub from Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, has been relocated to a larger 21-hectare enclosure within the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve. This move marks a critical step in her phased rewilding process.

Having spent 14 months developing natural hunting instincts in a smaller five-hectare space, MT-7 demonstrated remarkable adaptability and hunting skills. Consequently, experts from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) sanctioned her transition to the more expansive enclosure for continued monitoring and adaptation.

Under the supervision of a dedicated committee, MT-7 was tranquilised and radio-collared before being transferred. Her activities will now be closely tracked, paving the way for an eventual release into the wild, as part of broader conservation efforts.