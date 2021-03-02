Left Menu

BTS to join performance lineup at 2021 Grammys MusiCares event

South Korean boy band BTS will be performing at the MusiCares event, which is an official Grammy Week event that is a virtual concert/fundraiser for the employees in the music industry.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:10 IST
BTS to join performance lineup at 2021 Grammys MusiCares event
BTS (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

South Korean boy band BTS will be performing at the MusiCares event, which is an official Grammy Week event that is a virtual concert/fundraiser for the employees in the music industry. According to Variety, the Recording Academy announced BTS will perform at MusiCares' "Music on a Mission" virtual concert. Later that weekend, BTS will compete for Grammy's best pop duo/group performance award for their first all-English song, 'Dynamite', from their 2020 album 'BE'.

The K-pop supergroup joins a lineup that features new performances from H.E.R., John Legend, Haim, and Jhene Aiko. The event will also air special footage from the MusiCares vault, which includes songs from Bruce Springsteen, Usher, Stevie Nicks, and the late Tom Petty. This inclusion of BTS will likely attract its legion of fans, ARMY. There worldwide, millions-strong fan community are known for their mobilization skills and could vehemently bolster the fundraiser.

BTS only recently made their 'MTV Unplugged' debut. Known for stadium spectaculars, the band offered fans a more intimate experience. The 30-minute show included a cover of Coldplay's 'Fix You' and hits like 'Life Goes On' and 'Dynamite'. As per Variety, the virtual concert will take place on March 12, just ahead of the Grammys ceremony on March 14. It is typically a Person of the Year concert, but will instead serve as a virtual fundraiser to honor the COVID-19- affected music community. Tickets will be USD 25 and all proceeds will go to those hardest hit by the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mathura court allows STF to take voice sample of journalist Siddique Kappan

A Mathura court on Tuesday allowed the STF to take voice sample of journalist Siddique Kappan, who was booked by the state police for sedition after he was arrested along with three others while on their way to Hathras last year. The state ...

Sports News Roundup: Leafs blank Oilers again; James Harden lifts Nets to overtime win over Spurs and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Irans only female Olympic medallist to compete under white flag in TokyoIranian female Olympic medal winner Kimia Alizadeh has been granted refugee status in Germany and aims to compete i...

US STOCKS-Wall Street retreats after solid start to March

Wall Streets main indexes dropped on Tuesday after a strong start to March as bond yields pulled back from a one-year high, while investors also looked to cues on progress in the next round of fiscal stimulus.The SP 500 on Monday logged its...

Gadkari urges MSMEs to install rooftop solar to improve business efficiency

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday urged micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs to apply for a scheme offering concessional debt finance to install rooftop solar for improving their business efficiency.Addressing a virtual event, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021