The Dragon Prince Season 4: Deep politics between human, elves, know more on its release!

The official plot and release date for The Dragon Prince Season 4 are yet to be released, but fans can't restrict themselves from predicting what they can see in the upcoming season. The Dragon Prince is an American fantasy computer-animated streaming television series created for Netflix by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond, produced by Wonderstorm and animated by Bardel Entertainment.

The production for Dragon Prince Season 4 was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic just like any other entertainment project. Season 1 was released in 2018 and Season 2 and 3 were released in 2019.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will see the returning of Jack DeSena to lend voice for Callum. Sasha Rojen and Paula Burrows will also see the return to lend voice for Ezran and Rayla respectively. Erik Dellums, Jesse Inocalla, Jason Simpson and Racquel Belmonte will also lend their voice for as Aaravos, Soren, Viren and Claudia respectively.

No trailer on The Dragon Prince Season 4 has been released yet. However, the series lovers are quite glad to learn that Bardel Entertainment Inc. (a Canada-based animation company) will continue to co-produce with Wonderstorm from the fourth to seventh season.

"We are very excited to continue this creative collaboration with Wonderstorm and Netflix, and expand this rich universe into another four seasons. I've said it before but it's truly a perfect partnership. Wonderstorm has a sweeping vision for this saga, and Bardel's success has always come from pushing boundaries. We are delighted to go down this creative path with them again," Bardel SVP of Development & Production, Tina Chow said.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will focus on deep politics between human and elves. The battle between the magical creatures and humans may finally come to a completion. The humans had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg with his successor.

The Dragon Prince creators have recently taken to social media to reveal the hindrance on Season 4's production in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. "Our team has been working hard since the full Saga was greenlit to bring you the next phase of The Dragon Prince with care, passion and creativity," they cited.

"While the pandemic has impacted the process at every level, the reality is that productions of this scale always take a lot of time. We're writing the story and scripts, assembling the production team and developing other new, exciting areas of Xadia for you to explore. Although we can't give you a date for Season 4 at this point, we want you to know that the new seasons will be worth the wait!" they wrote on social media.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 does not have an official release date. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.