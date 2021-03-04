Left Menu

The Boys Season 3 will portray ‘Herogasm’ with hardcore porn story

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:07 IST
Eric Kripke said said on his reddit that The Boys Season 3 would come with hardcore porn story. Image Credit: Facebook / The Boys

Amazon Prime Video's show The Boys has been renewed for Season 3 and the series is under development. The last two seasons had received critical acclaim for their scripts, storyline, humor, and the performance of the cast, especially Karl Urban and Antony Starr.

The Boys Season 2 was premiered on September 4, 2020. It became one of the most popular series of Amazon prime just after 16 episodes. Fans are ardently waiting to see The Boys Season 3. The actors and the official social media pages shared multiple posts to confirm that the third season has been commenced.

Jack Quaid played as Hugh "Hughie" Campbell Jr. is returning for The Boys Season 3. He revealed an image with Erin Moriarty. Erin Moriarty played as Annie January / Starlight in the last two seasons.

Both the actors of The Boys Season 3 are feeling excited in the image, which is shared via Instagram.

Besides, The Boys Season 3 cast Antony Starr, who would reprise his famous supervillain role of Homelander, also shared multiple posts. He confirmed that The Boys Season 3 has started its production. He posted three pictures with a different hairstyle.

Moreover, the official handle of The Boys shared an image of a statue. It could be a statue of a Soldier Boy as the statue's dress matches with the costume of Homelander. However, the face looks different.

According to Fandom.com, the showrunner has hinted at the plots and characterizations. "Soldier Boy is 'Homelander before Homelander'. He is a huge celebrity of America and Homelander will feel threatened."

The audience will able to know more about Kimiko's interests. Love Sausage is a Compound V test subject with a prehensile penis that can stretch to enormous lengths might come back again. Andrew Jackson will reprise the role of Love Sausage. Additionally, Aya Cash who played Klara Risinger /Stormfront is still alive and mutilated. She is willing to reprise her role if the creator wants.

There will be a Herogasm. The series creator Eric Kripke has already given us a clue that The Boys is officially doing "Herogasm." The showrunner said on his reddit that The Boys Season 3 would come with hardcore porn story.

"We JUST figured out how to do Herogasm!! It'll come in Season 3 maybe (if we get picked up for Season 3). I've really wanted to do it, but needed to figure out our twist on it, so it's not just an hour of hardcore porn. But I think we got it!! Super excited about that," Eric Kripke said.

Currently, The Boys Season 3 is under production. The Boys Season 1 and The Boys Season 2 were premiered in July 2019 and September 2020 respectively. Therefore, we guess from the previous record that the third season might launch at the end of 2021. Stay tuned!

