Pussycat Dolls singer Jessica Sutta pregnant with first child

Pussycat Dolls singer Jessica Sutta has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Mikey Marquart.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-03-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 11:27 IST
The singer said she will be giving birth to a baby boy in May. ''It's been an exciting year for me so far. I got some crazy news to share. I'm having a baby. I'm due in May. I've always wanted to be a mommy. ''I swear, I'm going to get so emotional because I'm finally able to say it… It's been so exciting and it's a dream come true,'' Sutta told Entertainment Tonight. The pop singer tied the knot with Marquart in September 2019.  Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pussycat Dolls singer Jessica Sutta has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Mikey Marquart.

The singer said she will be giving birth to a baby boy in May. ''It's been an exciting year for me so far. I got some crazy news to share. I'm having a baby. I'm due in May. I've always wanted to be a mommy. ''I swear, I'm going to get so emotional because I'm finally able to say it… It's been so exciting and it's a dream come true,'' Sutta told Entertainment Tonight. The pop singer tied the knot with Marquart in September 2019.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

