Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Netflix renewed the Spanish drama Money Heist for Season 5 back in July, 2020, but its official release date has not yet been finalized. The wait seems even longer because Season 5 happens to be the last season of the series, making fans more impatient to know how the story will end.

Álex Pina earlier talked about the renewal of Season 5 in a statement posted to Netflix's See What's Next' account.

Advertisement

"We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season," said Álex Pina.

One of the main cast members of Money Heist Season 5, Miguel Herrán who played Aníbal Cortés (Rio) posted a behind the scene picture on Instagram, to clue what will happen to Rio at the end of the series. In the image, Miguel Herrán is seen sitting in the dressing room donning the quintessential red outfit that robbers wear.

Digital Spy wrote, "rumors swirled that filming had completed on Money Heist season five, so the photo could be referring to what is likely an emotional moment for the entire cast."

The Spanish heist crime drama (La casa de papel, "The House of Paper") became one of the most popular shows on Netflix and critically acclaimed for its interesting storyline, interpersonal dramas, and direction. The drama received many awards, including Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards.

Moreover, after the release of Money Heist Season 2, it became the most-watched non-English language series on Netflix. A majority of its audience viewed the series from Mediterranean Europe and the Latin American world.

For those who haven't seen all the seasons of Money Heist, the story is set in Madrid where a mysterious man called Sergio Marquina (played by Álvaro Morte) would hire a group of criminals to carry out his plan to enter the Royal Mint of Spain for stealing €2.4 billion. They imprisoned 67 people inside the mint and decided to stay there for 11 days for printing money. After that, they would plan to rob the Bank of Spain in a similar way, i.e. by taking people hostage and dealing with police forces.

The cast of Money Heist Season 5 might include Úrsula Coberó (as Tokyo), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), José Manuel Poga (Gandía), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), and Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo).

As an aside, Money Heist director Jesús Colmenar is in talks with Netflix about a spin-off of the series in the future. Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an official release date yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Spanish series.