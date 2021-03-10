Left Menu

The Family Man Season 2 was halted, not canceled – confirms Manoj Bajpayee

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 14:59 IST
The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer. Image Credit: Facebook / The Family Man

Season 2 of The Family Man series, which was expected to launch on February 12, 2021, has been halted for the summer. Regarding the controversy around Saif Ali Khan's Tandav and Mirzapur 2 for its objectionable content, the Information and Broadcasting ministry has implemented new rules and guidelines on OTT to ensure there is no objectionable content in the web series.

Since then, the web content creators have become more alert. Many believe that The Family Man Season 2's release has been postponed till summer due to the implementation of new rules. But a rumour of the series cancellation became viral over the internet.

However, the lead actor Manoj Bajpayee and directors, Raj and DK have reacted to the rumours and confirmed that the series has been halted not cancelled. It ensues to follow and recheck the show contents as per the recent guidelines on the web content.

The film creator Raj & DK took their Instagram to declare the updates of The Family Man Season 2. By addressing the fans, they wrote, "We know you've been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you."

"The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can't wait to bring it to you," the note read.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Raj & DK (@rajanddk)

Besides, the lead actor of The Family Man Season 2, Manoj Bajpayee answered an user who tweeted that Amazon Prime has decided to cancel the show. He wrote "Absolute nonsense !!! Quite amazed that there is not even a single name appeared to authenticate this article or news whatever you call it. BS BS BS !!!! arey bhai director se hi baat kar lo ya OTT se .bas kisi tarah ek shagufa chhodna hai"

The translation of the Hindi quote: you can ask to the director or OTT instead spreading rumors.

He tagged the tweet to the official handle of Amazon Prime Video and Raj & DK. However, according to the official updates shared by The Family Man team, the series might launch in summer 2021. The confirmed release date is not yet revealed. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

