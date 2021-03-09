Left Menu

Nicola Coughlan confirms filming for Derry Girls Season 3 to start in 2021

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:28 IST
Nicola Coughlan has confirmed that Derry Girls Season 3’s filming will commence anytime in 2021. Image Credit: Instagram / Nicola Coughlan

After the launch of Derry Girls Season 2 on March 5, 2019, the third season was scheduled for release in 2020 but the production was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, there was a one-year gap between Season 1 and Season 2.

Nicola Coughlan, who portrays Clare Devlin, has confirmed that Derry Girls Season 3's filming will commence anytime in 2021. The Irish actress has said that "the new chapter will go on floors this year after being delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic."

She took to Twitter to post a GIF with the caption "Can confirm Series 3 of Derry Girls is filming this year and I cannae bloody wait."

Nicola Coughlan also wrote that the COVID-19 has pushed back the filming of Derry Girls Season 3 several times "but honestly the storylines in this series are the best we've ever done so I can't tell you how worth it the wait will have been".

The Channel 4 series, created and written by Lisa McGee, follows a group of teenagers living in Derry, Northern Ireland, during the Troubles in Derry, 1990. Erin and her cousin Orla with their friends Clare, Michelle, and James (Michelle's cousin) would attend a secondary school for catholic girls.

Derry Girls has received numerous awards and has been nominated for multiple BAFTAs. While Derry Girls Season 3 is under production, its release date has not yet been announced.

According to Cosmopolitan UK, all the five girls will be back to reprise their roles in third season. Saoirse-Monica Jackson will return as Erin Quinn, Louisa Harland as Orla McCool, Nicola Coughlan as Clare Devlin, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as Michelle Mallon, and Dylan Llewellyn as James Maguire.

It is also expected that Derry Girls Season 3 will bring back Siobhán McSweeney as Sister Michael, the headmistress of the school that the girls attend.

Currently, there is no official release date for the northern Irish drama Derry Girls Season 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the TV series.

