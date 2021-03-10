Left Menu

Blazing Samurai gets new images, release possible in 2021

Blazing Samurai gets new images, release possible in 2021
Blazing Samurai is an action-packed movie that is enjoyable to both children with family. Image Credit: Facebook / Blazing Samurai

Blazing Samurai is the animated comedy movie inspired from Mel Brooks' classical movie Blazing Saddles. The first images have been released for the upcoming adventure movie.

Blazing Samurai follows the story of a scrappy dog, named Hank, who dreams to become a samurai and he arrives in the land of cats. There Hank meets Jimbo, a good cat who will teach Hank to be a samurai.

The director Rob Minkoff said that Blazing Samurai is an action-packed movie that is enjoyable to both children with family.

"Blazing Samurai is a freewheeling mash-up of East and West. An action-packed comedy featuring incredible performances from our stellar cast of hilarious characters, it also delivers a great message of inclusion and acceptance. It's sure to be a treat the whole family can enjoy," said Rob Minkoff.

The producer Guy Collins stated, "Seeing Blazing Samurai come together has been a huge boost in these COVID-impacted times. This was always an ambitious independent animated movie yet the combination of the production, creative and CG animation teams has been seamless and that shines through in the showreel."

"Having such outstanding animation creatives, Rob Minkoff and Mark Koetsier guiding production and working with the Cinesite team means that what we're seeing on screen is truly world class," he added.

The remake movie features the voice of Michael Cera as Hank, Samuel L. Jackson as Jimbo, Ricky Gervais as Ika Chu. The other cast of the children comedy movie Blazing Samurai includes Heavenly Joy Jerkins (Emiko), Djimon Hounsou (Sumo), Mel Brooks (Shogun), George Takei (Ohga), Gabriel Iglesias (Chuck), Michelle Yeoh (Yuki), Aasif Mandvi (Ichiro), Sandra Tsing Loh (Little Mama), Mel B (The Giraffe), and Randy Orton (Teddy). Rob Minkoff produces and directs the movie along with Adam Nagle and Mark Koetsier respectively.

Blazing Samurai is set to hit the theater anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the animated movies.

