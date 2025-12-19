Court's Deadline for Tamil Nadu's Public Meetings SOP

The Madras High Court has instructed the Tamil Nadu government to establish and notify a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to regulate public meetings and road shows by January 5, 2026. This decision follows petitions submitted by actor Vijay-led TVK and others after a devastating stampede at a roadshow.

During the hearing, the first bench, comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, considered petitions from various political entities, including AIADMK and Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi. The petitioners advocated for state-wide guidelines to manage political gatherings, especially in light of the tragic incident on September 27.

After reviewing the state's draft SOP and the feedback received, the court urged the government to finalize the SOP promptly. The directive allows aggrieved parties to seek legal recourse if their issues remain unresolved following the SOP's notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)