Rahul Gandhi Engages with German Leaders on Global Cooperation and Democracy

In a series of engagements in Germany, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in India, addressed policymakers and academics about India's trajectory in the global landscape. Highlighting democratic accountability, he noted the dynamic nature of global power shifts.

During a speech at the Hertie School in Berlin, Gandhi shared his insights on leadership, democracy, and global responsibility with students and scholars. His discussions centered around the need for inclusive education and stronger international cooperation to tackle deep-seated structural inequalities.

Moreover, Gandhi met with German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil and former Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss global affairs, trade, and potential ties between India and Germany, emphasizing the shared challenges of climate change and sustainable solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)