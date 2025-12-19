Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Engages with German Leaders on Global Cooperation and Democracy

Rahul Gandhi engaged with German think-tanks and leaders on India's role in a changing global landscape, emphasizing democracy, education, and global cooperation. He addressed the Hertie School in Berlin, met with German leaders, and spoke on inclusivity, structural inequalities, and the importance of partnerships between India and Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:46 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  Country:
  India

In a series of engagements in Germany, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in India, addressed policymakers and academics about India's trajectory in the global landscape. Highlighting democratic accountability, he noted the dynamic nature of global power shifts.

During a speech at the Hertie School in Berlin, Gandhi shared his insights on leadership, democracy, and global responsibility with students and scholars. His discussions centered around the need for inclusive education and stronger international cooperation to tackle deep-seated structural inequalities.

Moreover, Gandhi met with German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil and former Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss global affairs, trade, and potential ties between India and Germany, emphasizing the shared challenges of climate change and sustainable solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

