Black Clover Episode 168: Nacht Faust arrives to train Asta against Dark Triad

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:54 IST
The Black Bulls will join hands with Nacht Faust and make a plan to attack Spade Kingdom.

With only two episodes remaining, the manga Black Clover is almost over. It will return with a new plot after 170 episodes. Meanwhile, let's talk about Black Clover episode 168, which is scheduled for release next week.

Black Clover Episode 168 is titled "Stirrings of the Strongest" and its spoilers are already out. Finally, episode 168 will introduce the character of Nacht Faust to the anime fans.

In the last episode, we saw Yami and Asta put up a great fight against Dante. Black Clover episode 168 preview trailer shows Zenon proved stronger for Yami and Asta and he took Yami along with William to the Spade Kingdom.

While Asta is anxious about Yami, suddenly Nacht Faust arrives and offers training to Asta. Nacht also asked to call an emergency meeting of all the Vice-Captains, including Yuno. In the meeting, they decided to save Yami from Dark Triad. The Black Bulls will join hands with Nacht Faust and make a plan to attack Spade Kingdom.

According to the synopsis by Blocktoro, "In order to perform the Qliphoth Advent Ritual, Yami Sukehiro of the Black Bull and William Vangeance of the Golden Dawn are to be taken by the Spade Kingdom. Nacht Faust, a mysterious wizard, and a Devil Host appears in front of Asta.

Nacht tells Asta that he will teach him how to use the power of the devil. At the same time in the Clover Kingdom, an urgent meeting between the leaders of the Magic Knights are held. Yuno joins the meeting as the Vice-captain of the newly destroyed Golden Dawn."

Black Clover Episode 168 will release on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Black Clover Episode 168 will air at 6:25 pm EST and the audiences from different countries can adjust the time based on their location. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Japanese manga series.

