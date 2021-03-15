Left Menu

Grammy Awards 2021: Post Malone delivers an impassioned performance of 'Hollywood's Bleeding'

American rapper Post Malone took the stage to perform his song 'Hollywood's Bleeding' at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 11:44 IST
Grammy Awards 2021: Post Malone delivers an impassioned performance of 'Hollywood's Bleeding'
Post Malone's performance at 2021 Grammys (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Post Malone took the stage to perform his song 'Hollywood's Bleeding' at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. As per People magazine, the rapper wore a leather trench coat adorned with cross symbols and matching leather pants for his monumental performance at the award ceremony.

He accessorised the all-black ensemble with a silver cross necklace, earrings, a statement belt buckle, and leather gloves. Malone was nominated for album of the year for 'Hollywood's Bleeding' and record and song of the year for 'Circles'. Malone was one of the many Grammys performers, including Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich, who performed sets (virtual and otherwise) during the 63rd annual show.

This was not Malone's first time hitting the Grammys stage. At the 2019 Grammys, he performed his hits 'Stay' and 'Rockstar' and was joined by Red Hot Chili Peppers for 'Dark Necessities'. The 63rd Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14.

The ceremony honours musical artists, compositions, and albums across 84 categories. Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cab driver in China rams passenger to death, puts ride-hailing firm Didi under spotlight

A driver employed by Chinas largest ride-hailing firm, Didi Chuxing, killed a passenger by ramming his car into the man after a quarrel, the firm said in a post on social media on Monday. Police in the southeastern city of Fuzhou said the d...

SC commences hearing whether Mandal verdict needs to be revisited

The Supreme Court commenced hearing on Monday on whether the landmark 1992 verdict in the Indira Sawhney case, which caps the quota at 50 per cent, require a re-look by a larger bench.A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Justice Ashok...

Jailed French tourist in Iran, Benjamin Briere, faces spying charges, lawyer says

French tourist Benjamin Briere, who was arrested in Iran 10 months ago, faces charges of spying and propaganda against the system, one of his lawyers told Reuters on Monday, at a time of heightened tension between Tehran and the West. The r...

Group reports health facilities looted in Ethiopia's Tigray

The humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders said Monday that health facilities in Ethiopias embattled region of Tigray have been looted, vandalized and destroyed in a deliberate and widespread attack. The group said nearly 70 per cent of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021