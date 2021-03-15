Grammy Awards 2021: Post Malone delivers an impassioned performance of 'Hollywood's Bleeding'

American rapper Post Malone took the stage to perform his song 'Hollywood's Bleeding' at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. As per People magazine, the rapper wore a leather trench coat adorned with cross symbols and matching leather pants for his monumental performance at the award ceremony.

He accessorised the all-black ensemble with a silver cross necklace, earrings, a statement belt buckle, and leather gloves. Malone was nominated for album of the year for 'Hollywood's Bleeding' and record and song of the year for 'Circles'. Malone was one of the many Grammys performers, including Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich, who performed sets (virtual and otherwise) during the 63rd annual show.

This was not Malone's first time hitting the Grammys stage. At the 2019 Grammys, he performed his hits 'Stay' and 'Rockstar' and was joined by Red Hot Chili Peppers for 'Dark Necessities'. The 63rd Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14.

The ceremony honours musical artists, compositions, and albums across 84 categories. Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (ANI)

