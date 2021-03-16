One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

One Piece is one of the successfully longest-running mangas throughout the world. It reached a landmark of 1000 chapters in January. The release of One Piece Chapter 1008 is delayed for a wee. The manga readers are quite excited to know what they can have in the upcoming chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1008 will not release on coming week. The Japanese manga is on the break next week. So, fans have to wait seven days more to read Chapter 1008.

The reason behind the delay is not mentioned clearly but it's cleared that this break is not taken by the publishers as the other mangas are releasing next Sunday. However, we all know that manga creator Eiichiro Oda takes a regular break after writing every 3 or 4 chapters.

One Piece Chapter 1008 spoilers and raw scans will also be delayed by a week.

One Piece Chapter 1007 portrayed the Skull Dome's roof's events. It could be possible that One Piece Chapter 1008 continues the Chopper vs Queen fight and skips over the other resolvents.

According to Blocktoro, the synopsis of One Piece Chapter 1008 follows- "Chopper will be using the Monster Point in One Piece chapter 1008 as he used the Rumble Ball and slapped queen with the help of Marco. But everyone knows that the Monster Point form will stay only for 3 minutes and Chopper will be then unable to move by himself. It might be possible that Queen tries to attack Chopper in One Piece 1008 chapter but his subordinates whom Dr. Chopper saved will defend him until he gets back to his feet.

Marco has also started to respect Chopper and since they are both Doctors it will be an amazing moment when they fight side by side. Also, there are One Piece chapter 1008 theories saying that Marco will use the healing powers of his flames to restore Chopper's movements."

One Piece Chapter 1008 launch date has been delayed to next Sunday, March 28 and the manga issue will come online at 11 am EST. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.