Left Menu

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:05 IST
One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight
Marco has also started to respect Chopper and since they are both Doctors it will be an amazing moment when they fight side by side. Image Credit: One Piece / Facebook

One Piece is one of the successfully longest-running mangas throughout the world. It reached a landmark of 1000 chapters in January. The release of One Piece Chapter 1008 is delayed for a wee. The manga readers are quite excited to know what they can have in the upcoming chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1008 will not release on coming week. The Japanese manga is on the break next week. So, fans have to wait seven days more to read Chapter 1008.

The reason behind the delay is not mentioned clearly but it's cleared that this break is not taken by the publishers as the other mangas are releasing next Sunday. However, we all know that manga creator Eiichiro Oda takes a regular break after writing every 3 or 4 chapters.

One Piece Chapter 1008 spoilers and raw scans will also be delayed by a week.

One Piece Chapter 1007 portrayed the Skull Dome's roof's events. It could be possible that One Piece Chapter 1008 continues the Chopper vs Queen fight and skips over the other resolvents.

According to Blocktoro, the synopsis of One Piece Chapter 1008 follows- "Chopper will be using the Monster Point in One Piece chapter 1008 as he used the Rumble Ball and slapped queen with the help of Marco. But everyone knows that the Monster Point form will stay only for 3 minutes and Chopper will be then unable to move by himself. It might be possible that Queen tries to attack Chopper in One Piece 1008 chapter but his subordinates whom Dr. Chopper saved will defend him until he gets back to his feet.

Marco has also started to respect Chopper and since they are both Doctors it will be an amazing moment when they fight side by side. Also, there are One Piece chapter 1008 theories saying that Marco will use the healing powers of his flames to restore Chopper's movements."

One Piece Chapter 1008 launch date has been delayed to next Sunday, March 28 and the manga issue will come online at 11 am EST. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-Health experts pore over AstraZeneca safety data as Europe reels from vaccine suspensions

Global health experts came under increasing pressure on Tuesday to clear up questions over the safety of AstraZenecas COVID-19 shot, as Sweden and Latvia joined countries suspending their use in a further blow to Europes vaccination rollout...

Primordial lightning strikes may have helped life emerge on Earth

The emergence of the Earths first living organisms billions of years ago may have been facilitated by a bolt out of the blue - or perhaps a quintillion of them.Researchers said on Tuesday that lightning strikes during the first billion year...

US STOCKS-Tech stocks lift S&P 500, Nasdaq as Fed meeting kicks off

The SP 500 hit an all-time high on Tuesday while the Nasdaq jumped about 1 as technology stocks caught a bid ahead of the Federal Reserves two-day policy meeting.The Nasdaq was at a two-week high extending a rebound in tech-related stocks t...

Horse racing-Blackmore becomes first woman jockey to win Champion Hurdle

Rachael Blackmore became the first woman jockey to win the Champion Hurdle when she guided Honeysuckle to victory in the opening feature race of the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday. The 31-year-old Irish rider was untroubled as the 11-10 fav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021