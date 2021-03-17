The Witcher Season 2 would cast Cassie Clare to play sorceress Philippa Eilhart

Fans are ardently waiting to watch Netflix's upcoming show The Witcher Season 2, which is likely to premiere anytime in 2021. The filming for second season is currently is in its final stage at Arborfield studios.

Redanian Intelligence reported that The Witcher Season 2 would feature an appearance of sorceress Philippa Eilhart. Earlier fans were in doubt that Netflix would introduce Philippa Eilhart in The Witcher 2.

The character Philippa Eilhart will be played by actress Cassie Clare. Cassie Clare is a singer and dancer, who starts her career by joining National Youth Theatre. She has been casted in various Musical films such as Beauty and The Beast, and Mamma Mia: Here We go Again.

In recent years, she became popular for the appearance in Television industry shows such as The Bisexual, Ransom, and Brave New World.

However, Andrzej Sapkowski-written The Witcher follows the legend of Geralt of Rivia and princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny. The first season ended with Yennefer, who used her power to save other sorcerers and sorceresses while Geralt and Ciri get reunited. In The Witcher Season 2, it seems Geralt will return to his childhood home with Ciri at Kaer Morhen where Ciri will begin her training on mysterious power under the tutelage of Vesemir. The Comicbook.com had published the official synopsis of the The Witcher Season 2.

"Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

Henry Cavill (played as Geralt of Rivia), Freya Allan (Ciri, the crown princess of Cintra) and Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg) are returning to reprise their roles in The Witcher Season 2.

There is no official telecast date for The Witcher Season 2. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the web series.

