Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, Maddie Phillips board 'The Boys' spin-off cast

''The Boys'' spin-off, set at Amazon Studios, has added actors Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, and Maddie Phillips to its cast. The three actors will play young superheroes in the untitled project, which is set to take place at the only college for young adult superheroes run by Vought International.

Lizze Broadway and Jaz Sinclair are also part of the ensemble cast of the irreverent superhero drama.

Amazon Studios had announced that they were moving ahead with a spin-off in September 2020.

''The R-rated series explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys,'' the official logline reads.

Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film are producing the new show.

Craig Rosenberg is on board as executive producer/showrunner. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Garth Ennis, and Darick Robertson serve as executive producers.

Sarah Carbiener, Erica Rosbe, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, Zak Schwartz are co-executive producers.

"The Boys" became popular for its different take on superheroes, who are popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods, but abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

