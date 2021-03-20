Left Menu

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 20-03-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 22:25 IST
Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know
It is too early to predict about Love Alarm Season 3, as Season 2 landed a few days back. However, fans have already started speculating what will happen next. Some Image Credit: Facebook / Love Alarm

Love Alarm Season 2 was released on March 12, 2021. After waiting for nineteen months, fans enjoyed the South Korean web television series. Love Alarm is the first confirmed South Korean series pick-up by Netflix.

After receiving a huge positive response worldwide, the streaming giant decided to have Love Alarm Season 2. Moreover, after releasing Season 2 recently, the K-drama became even more demandable. The enthusiasts are asking whether Netflix will come with Love Alarm Season 3 or not.

It is too early to predict about Love Alarm Season 3, as Season 2 landed a few days back. However, fans have already started speculating what will happen next. Some of them are thinking it's not possible to have another season as the last season of Love Alarm has completed the story and there's nothing left to explore in Season 3.

Love Alarm Season 2 ends with a more matured relationship developed between the main characters. There is an updated app named Love Alarm 2.0. The app allows the users to see the projections of the person who might fall in love with whom, how the feelings can grow with each other, and how the relationship may grow between them.

We saw Jo-jo (Kim So-hyun) winding up choosing Lee Hye-young (Jung Ga-ram) in the end, and Sun-oh (Song Kang) ends up with his new girlfriend Lee Yuk-jo (Kim Si-eun). But there is an untold story between Park Gul-mi (Go Min-si) and Cheong Duk-gu (Lee Jae-eung). We can expect to be explored in Love Alarm Season 3.

However, if the South Korean drama Love Alarm gets the green light for Season 3, we might have to wait for some time. There was two years gap between Season 1 and Season 2, moreover, the second season got more delayed for the pandemic.

There are no renewal updates on Love Alarm Season 3. Stay tuned to get more updates on K-dramas.

Also Read: Will Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 take more time? Petition cites strong reasons!

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scoreboard of India Women vs SA Women 1st T20I

Scoreboard of the first T20 International between India Women and South Africa Women here on Saturday.India Women Innings Smriti Mandhana c Anne Bosch b S Ismail 11 Shafali Verma st Sinalo Jafta b N Mlaba 23 Harleen Deol c S Ismail b Anne B...

Congress manifesto in Assam: law to scrap CAA, farm loan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday released his partys election manifesto for Assam, making five guarantees that included Rs 2,000 per month for every housewife and law to nullify the Citizenship Amendment Act.The Congress also promis...

Three PAC battalions to be named after women warriors: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced to set up three PAC battalions, which will be named after women warriors. Addressing a gathering at an event organised on the death anniversary of Rani Avantibai Lodhi, Chie...

India inches closer to 4.5 crore covid vaccination mark with 16 lakh doses given today

Union Health Ministry in its daily vaccination update on Saturday said the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 4.36 crore with 16 lakh inoculated today. A total of 4,36,75,564 vaccine doses hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021