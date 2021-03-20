Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Love Alarm Season 2 was released on March 12, 2021. After waiting for nineteen months, fans enjoyed the South Korean web television series. Love Alarm is the first confirmed South Korean series pick-up by Netflix.

After receiving a huge positive response worldwide, the streaming giant decided to have Love Alarm Season 2. Moreover, after releasing Season 2 recently, the K-drama became even more demandable. The enthusiasts are asking whether Netflix will come with Love Alarm Season 3 or not.

Advertisement

It is too early to predict about Love Alarm Season 3, as Season 2 landed a few days back. However, fans have already started speculating what will happen next. Some of them are thinking it's not possible to have another season as the last season of Love Alarm has completed the story and there's nothing left to explore in Season 3.

Love Alarm Season 2 ends with a more matured relationship developed between the main characters. There is an updated app named Love Alarm 2.0. The app allows the users to see the projections of the person who might fall in love with whom, how the feelings can grow with each other, and how the relationship may grow between them.

We saw Jo-jo (Kim So-hyun) winding up choosing Lee Hye-young (Jung Ga-ram) in the end, and Sun-oh (Song Kang) ends up with his new girlfriend Lee Yuk-jo (Kim Si-eun). But there is an untold story between Park Gul-mi (Go Min-si) and Cheong Duk-gu (Lee Jae-eung). We can expect to be explored in Love Alarm Season 3.

However, if the South Korean drama Love Alarm gets the green light for Season 3, we might have to wait for some time. There was two years gap between Season 1 and Season 2, moreover, the second season got more delayed for the pandemic.

There are no renewal updates on Love Alarm Season 3. Stay tuned to get more updates on K-dramas.

Also Read: Will Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 take more time? Petition cites strong reasons!