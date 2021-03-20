Will Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 take more time? Petition cites strong reasons!

The South Korean series enthusiasts are ardently waiting to get the latest updates on Memories of the Alhambra Season 2. Many fans are waiting to know when this South Korean series would be renewed for second season.

Memories of the Alhambra was a commercial success, consistently topping the cable television viewership ratings in its timeslot. Its 14th episode recorded a 10.025 percent nationwide audience share according to Nielsen paid platform, making it as one of the highest rated in Korean cable television history.

Memories of the Alhambra is yet to be renewed for Season 2. The success of first season in South Korea and other parts of the world has created a huge demand for one more season.

However, many believe that Season 2 of Memories of the Alhambra will take more time and the main hindrance is the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Majority of the South Korean series and other entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

However, the South Korean series lovers have not given up the hope in favor of Memories of the Alhambra Season 2. Fans' passion for this series is still intense, which intensified them to launch a petition so that the creators are compelled to renew the series for second season. The petition has garnered close to 12,000 signatures till date.

Here's what the petition says:

Just like all of you, I loved Memories of the Alhambra! The show made me fall in love with kdrama, the love story between Yoo Jin-woo and Jung Hee-joo and the world of AR! I think the final episode was great in many ways, as we got to see the downfall of Goo Yoo-ra and Professor Cha. However, it left many questions unanswered: Will Jin-woo be able to get out of the game? Will he and Hee-joo be reunited? Will See-joo be able to overcome the traumatic experience he went through after killing Marco?

I would like to see those questions answered in a second season or just a few special episodes. I have contacted my country's Netflix about whether or not there would be a second season and they said they didn't know "yet"- which means there is a possibility to produce another season, especially if you consider the amount of shows Netflix picked up for another season last year (La Casa de Papel, The End of the F****** World, The Rain) and there are many articles circling around online speculating about a continuation of the show. I've also seen that many fans online would like another season.

Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 is highly expected to come. This can be said as the series won multiple accolades. In Thailand, it was broadcast on Channel 7. It was broadcast on Netflix in Asia and English-speaking territories an hour after its broadcast in Korea. In Japan, the drama was broadcast on December 2, while in Europe, South America and the rest of the world, it was launched starting December 11.

Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean television series.

