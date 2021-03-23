HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

HaiKyuu!! Season 5 is one of the most anticipated Japanese anime series. The Japanese manga series HaiKyuu!! is written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. Many enthusiasts believe Season 5 will take more time to release, compared to the fourth season.

However, Season 4 was delayed for the Coronavirus pandemic. Haikyuu!! Season 4 episode 25 was released on December 19, 2020. It marks the finale of the fourth season of the anime series.

The HaiKyuu!! fans are eagerly waiting to know what they will see in Season 5. The story revolves around a high school volleyball team and the relationship between the players. The story mainly focuses on Shōyō Hinata, a boy determined to become a great volleyball player despite his short height. It also describes the friendship and rivalries among the characters.

Haikyuu!! Season 4 ends with Hinata looking distressed and out of control after missing the opportunity to score a point early in the match. Tobio Kageyama warns him that if Hinata does that again during a match, he will never set the ball for him again. However, Kageyama knew that something clicked in Hinata after the latter witnessed Korai Hoshiumi's superb jump.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 would show how Hinata goes to Karasuno High School to learn Volleyball and even qualifies for nationals.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 voiceover artist will include Ryusei Nakao (as Tanji Washijo), Nobuyuri Sagara (Hisashi Kinoshita), Hiroshi Kamiya (Ittetsu Takeda), Yu Miyazaki (Sachiro Hirugmai), Jun Nazuka (Aran Ojiro), Hideaki Kabumoto (Osamu Miya), Yoshimasa Hosoya (Asahi Azumane), Ayumu Murase (Shoyo Hinata), Nobuhiko Okamoto (Yu Nishinoya), Mamuro Miyano (Atsumu Miya), Kaito Ishikawa (Tobio Kageyama), and Yuu Hayashi (Ryunoksuke Tanaka).

Rumors are circulating over online media that Haikyuu!! Season 5 could be out by summer 2021. During the end of June 2020, a music producer in Japan, Yoshiki Kobayashi informed fans that recording for the upcoming season had already been started.

The official release time for Haikyuu!! Season 5 is yet to be announced. But the delay is likely to take place as the impact of coronavirus pandemic is still not over. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.