Sherlock Holmes 3 updates: When filming will start? What we know further

The filmmaker Dexter Fletcher earlier said Sherlock Holmes 3 would be different from the previous two movies in the franchise. The upcoming movie is highly anticipated and fans are waiting for it for the past 10 years.

However, last year the director Dexter Fletcher stated that Sherlock Holmes 3 could be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

"Sherlock's hit its own issues on and off. That's sort of sitting on the back burner at the moment until it becomes clear where the world is at and what's going to happen," told Dexter Fletcher.

According to We Got This Covered, the insider Daniel Richtman has claimed that, "the next movie will be the first to head Stateside, continuing the globetrotting precedent set by the first two outings, which took place in London and all across Europe respectively. That's all the tipster offers for now, but it's looking very likely that the earliest we can expect shooting to begin on Sherlock Holmes 3 is sometime next year, meaning it could be December 2023 or even 2024 by the time it finally hits the big screen."

The last film titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows received positive reviews from critics, most of whom praised the plot, the character of Moriarty, action scenes, production values, and the performances of Downey Jr., Law, and Harris.

It earned USD 186.8 million in North America as well as USD 357 million in other territories for a worldwide total of USD 543.4 million. Such a massive success paved the way to the making of Sherlock Holmes 3.

It was reported earlier that Sherlock Holmes 3 already started filming earlier and the third movie will see the returning of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law to portray their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson respectively.

It is not yet confirmed if Kelly Reilly (Watson's wife Mary), Stephen Fry (Sherlock's brother Mycroft), or Eddie Marsan (Inspector Lestrade) is returning to Sherlock Holmes 3.

Robert Downey Jr. said about the untitled third movie that they "want it to be the best of the series, so that's a pretty tall order."

However, viewers have to wait until the filming completes. Meanwhile, fans would be glad to know that Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey announced their plans to expand the film series. Currently, they are working on the installments including additional films, spin-off films, TV series for HBO MAX, and other streaming services.

"We think there's an opportunity to build it out more. Spin-off characters from a third movie, to see what's going on in the television landscape, to see what Warner Media is starting to build out, things with HBO and HBO Max," said Susan Downey.

We have to wait until Sherlock Holmes 3 starts its filming. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

Also Read: The Expendables 4 updates: Did the filming start after long delays?