The Expendables 4 updates: Did the filming start after long delays?

The action movie lovers are eagerly waiting for any updates on The Expendables 4. The notable success of The Expendables 3 has made more and more people interested in the fourth installment. Let's have a look at how far the production has progressed. In the last year, a major development took place in the making of the fourth film.

The Expendables franchise fans would be disappointed to know that the much-awaited movie The Expendables 4 would be the final installment in the franchise. However, the film is so far planned to premiere in 2022. Although each of The Expendables movies have a gap of two years but The Expendables 4 would come out late as its filming was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Fans are excited after learning that the Millennium Media's president, Jeffrey Greenstein told in November 2020 that the production would start its work on The Expendables 4 after long delays.

In terms of cast, the action lovers would always like to see Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Antonio Banderas, Jet Li, Wesley Snipes, and Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Expendables 4. Vértice Cine, the Spanish distribution company with Lionsgate and Millennium Films confirmed that Statham, Stallone, Banderas, and Dolph Lundgren are returning in the main cast.

Gregory Poirier announced his joining as a scriptwriter for The Expendables 4 in July same year. Jean-Claude Van Damme showed his interest to join the production.

In January 2020, a spin-off film titled The Expendables: A Christmas Story, was announced to be in active development. D.J. Caruso will serve as director, with a script written by Max Adams. Principal photography will begin later that year in Southeast Asia, with a release date scheduled for December 2021.

Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, and Arnold Schwarzenegger will reprise their roles, while Tony Jaa has been cast in an undisclosed role. The plot will primarily revolve around Statham's character, Lee Christmas. The production budget is reported to be $70 million.

The Expendables 4 is scheduled to release in 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Hollywood movies.

