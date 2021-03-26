Left Menu

The Expendables 4 updates: Did the filming start after long delays?

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 26-03-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 12:14 IST
The Expendables 4 updates: Did the filming start after long delays?
The Expendables 4 would be the final installment in the franchise. Image Credit: The Expendables

The action movie lovers are eagerly waiting for any updates on The Expendables 4. The notable success of The Expendables 3 has made more and more people interested in the fourth installment. Let's have a look at how far the production has progressed. In the last year, a major development took place in the making of the fourth film.

The Expendables franchise fans would be disappointed to know that the much-awaited movie The Expendables 4 would be the final installment in the franchise. However, the film is so far planned to premiere in 2022. Although each of The Expendables movies have a gap of two years but The Expendables 4 would come out late as its filming was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Fans are excited after learning that the Millennium Media's president, Jeffrey Greenstein told in November 2020 that the production would start its work on The Expendables 4 after long delays.

In terms of cast, the action lovers would always like to see Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Antonio Banderas, Jet Li, Wesley Snipes, and Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Expendables 4. Vértice Cine, the Spanish distribution company with Lionsgate and Millennium Films confirmed that Statham, Stallone, Banderas, and Dolph Lundgren are returning in the main cast.

Gregory Poirier announced his joining as a scriptwriter for The Expendables 4 in July same year. Jean-Claude Van Damme showed his interest to join the production.

In January 2020, a spin-off film titled The Expendables: A Christmas Story, was announced to be in active development. D.J. Caruso will serve as director, with a script written by Max Adams. Principal photography will begin later that year in Southeast Asia, with a release date scheduled for December 2021.

Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, and Arnold Schwarzenegger will reprise their roles, while Tony Jaa has been cast in an undisclosed role. The plot will primarily revolve around Statham's character, Lee Christmas. The production budget is reported to be $70 million.

The Expendables 4 is scheduled to release in 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Disney pushes release dates for Free Guy, Marvel's Shang-Chi & more films, see complete list here

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Bandh: Protesters block roads in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU blocked roads here on Friday as part of the 12-hour Bharat Bandh, called by farmer groups who have been protesting against the new agri laws.Roads in and around the district including the Delhi-Sahara...

Britain has no immediate plans for COVID passports for pubs - minister

Britain has no immediate plans to use COVID-19 certificates to control entry into pubs and other venues when they are allowed to reopen for indoors trading in May, Housing Minister Robert Jenrick said on Friday. We are considering a whole r...

Australia considers diverting COVID-19 vaccines to PNG as "disaster" looms

Australia is considering diverting COVID-19 inoculations from its vaccination programme to Papua New Guinea PNG where the coronavirus is threatening to unleash a humanitarian disaster, a government source said on Friday. PNG is due to get 5...

England win toss and elect to field, Pant replaces Iyer in India's playing XI

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Friday.India replaced injured Shreyas Iyer with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant while KL Rahul will purely play ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021