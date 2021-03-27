Left Menu

George R.R. Martin signs massive overall deal with HBO

American author and screenwriter George R.R. Martin is prepping to create a new content kingdom at HBO! 'The Game of Thrones' author has signed a massive overall deal to develop more programming for the network and its streaming service HBO Max.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 16:08 IST
George R.R. Martin signs massive overall deal with HBO
George R.R. Martin. Image Credit: ANI

American author and screenwriter George R.R. Martin is prepping to create a new content kingdom at HBO! 'The Game of Thrones' author has signed a massive overall deal to develop more programming for the network and its streaming service HBO Max. As per Variety, the author signed a five-year overall deal with the premium network. The deal will see Martin develop new projects for both HBO and HBO Max. According to sources, the deal is valued in the mid-eight figure range.

Martin is best known for writing the 'A Song of Ice and Fire' book series, which served as the basis for HBO's megahit drama series 'GOT'. The show proved to be one of the most popular series of all time, not only drawing huge audiences but also breaking records with its awards wins. HBO is currently prepping the series 'House of the Dragon', which is set a few hundred years prior to the events of 'Game of Thrones' and tells the story of House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war that became known as the 'Dance of the Dragons'.

The show is currently targeting a 2022 debut. Martin is the co-creator and an executive producer of the series. There are currently multiple shows set within the 'Game of Thrones' universe in the works at HBO and HBO Max. Among those is a series adaptation of Martin's novellas 'Tales of Dunk and Egg'.

Martin is an executive producer on all of the shows. Martin is also an executive producer on HBO's planned adaptations of Nnedi Okorafo's 'Who Fears Death' and Roger Zelazny's 'Roadmarks', both of which are in development at the network. News of the deal comes after Martin already set up another series adaptation of one of his works with UCP and Peacock. The studio and streamer are developing a series based on the 'Wild Card' book series, which was previously in development at Hulu.

Martin will executive produce along with Melinda Snodgrass and Vince Gerardis. Martin and Snodgrass edit the 'Wild Card' books, while Gerardis is Martin's manager. The 'Wilds Cards' books were first released beginning in 1987, with over 40 authors having contributed to the series at that time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Serum Institute delays expected launch of Novavax vaccine in India

The launch in India of a new COVID-19 vaccine developed jointly by the Serum Institute of India and U.S.-based biotech firm Novavax is likely to be delayed to September, the Indian companys boss said on Saturday. Adar Poonawalla, the chief ...

Mamata's purported audio clip seeking help from BJP leader to win Nandigram stirs row in Bengal

A huge controversy erupted on Saturday amid the polling for 30 assembly seats in West Bengal, with the BJP releasing an audio clip where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is purportedly heard cajoling a BJP leader from Nandigram to rejoin the ...

Belarus warns demonstrators of criminal charges as fresh protests brew

Belarus authorities warned on Saturday that anyone participating in protests is liable to criminal prosecution, as armoured vehicles and police buses moved into the centre of Minsk ahead of an expected new round of protests. Opposition figu...

Rugby-Queensland Reds continue perfect run in Super Rugby AU

Second half substitute Alex Mafi scored a hat-trick of tries as the Queensland Reds kept up their perfect start to this years Super Rugby AU campaign with a 46-14 away win at the New South Wales Waratahs at Stadium Australia on Saturday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021