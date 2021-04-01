Beyonce shares glimpses of beach outing with her kids

American pop star Beyonce shared glimpses from a lunch outing with her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, and twins daughter Rumi Carter and son Sir Carter, whom she shares with rapper Jay-Z. The Grammy-winning star took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures and it appears that the singer took her kids to a sunny outing in Malibu, California.

The first image showed the mother and daughter sharing a sweet selfie moment and another image of the Grammy-winning pair at the famed Nobu restaurant. Other images appear to show a barefoot Rumi walking on a beach towards the water with her colourful dress flowing in the ocean breeze. The fourth picture sees the 'Crazy In Love' songstress -also barefoot and rocking blue jeans and a white t-shirt - extending her hand to Sir, who looks out over the water.

Beyonce most recently shared pictures of her 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, after the young protege took home her first Grammy for the best music video for 'Brown Skin Girl.' As reported by Fox News, Blue Ivy penned a verse and also lent her vocals to the record while starring in the music video alongside her mother. Beyonce has been nominated a total of 79 times.

The cute snap, taken after Blue Ivy's win, shows her donning a golden crown while sipping from the coveted Grammy through a blue and white straw - akin to the signature move her father has been known for after winning many of his 23 Grammys to 80 nominations. Per Fox News, Blue Ivy is the second youngest Grammy winner in history, only behind Leah Peasall, who was eight in 2002 when 'The Peasall Sisters' won album of the year for their appearance on the T Bone Burnett-produced 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' soundtrack. (ANI)

