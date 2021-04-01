DreamWorks releases official trailer for Spirit Untamed

DreamWorks Animation released an official trailer of the upcoming animated adventure movie, Spirit Untamed, which is set to premiere in theatres by Universal Pictures on June 4, 2021.

Spirit Untamed is directed by Elaine Bogan and co-directed by Ennio Torresan. The film is the standalone sequel to Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, a 2002 animated film.

The story depicts a young girl named Lucky meeting and connecting with a wild horse called Spirit. Some of the stars to lend their voice in Spirit Untamed include Isabela Moner (as Lucky Prescott), Jake Gyllenhaal (Jim Prescott), Marsai Martin (Pru Granger), Mckenna Grace (Abigail Stone), Julianne Moore (Cora Prescott), Walton Goggins (the villain), Eiza González (Milagro Navarro), and Andre Braugher joined in an undisclosed role.

Here is the full synopsis of Spirit Untamed:

"Lucky Prescott never really knew her late mother, Milagro, a fearless horse-riding stunt performer from Miradero, a small town on the edge of the wide-open frontier. Like her mother, Lucky isn't exactly a fan of rules and restrictions, which has caused her Aunt Cora no small amount of worry. Lucky has grown up in an East Coast city under Cora's watchful eye, but when Lucky presses her luck with one too many risky escapades, Cora picks up stakes and moves them both back with Lucky's father, in Miradero. Lucky is decidedly unimpressed with the sleepy little town. She has a change of heart when she meets Spirit, a wild Mustang who shares her independent streak and befriends two local horseback riders, Abigail Stone and Pru Granger. Pru's father, a stable owner Al Granger, is the best friend of Lucky's father. When a heartless horse wrangler and his team plan to capture Spirit and his herd and auction them off to a life of captivity and hard labor, Lucky enlists her new friends and bravely embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to rescue the horse who has given her freedom and a sense of purpose and has helped Lucky discover a connection to her mother's legacy and to her Mexican heritage that she never expected."

Spirit Untamed is scheduled to premiere on June 4, 2021. Stay tuned to get more information on animated movies.

