'Happy birthday my April fool': Kartik Aaryan posts adorable birthday wish for sister Kritika

As his sister, Kritika Tiwari turned a year older on Thursday; Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan posted a compilation of videos and pictures featuring the brother-sister bond with a special message, calling her his 'April Fool' on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:42 IST
Kartik Aaryan with his sister Kritika Tiwari (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As his sister, Kritika Tiwari turned a year older on Thursday; Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan posted a compilation of videos and pictures featuring the brother-sister bond with a special message, calling her his 'April Fool' on social media. Alike every brother-sister duo, Kartik Aaryan and his sister Kritika Tiwari also share a special bond. From pulling each other's leg to holding back on each other, the sibling bond is perfectly shown in the latest video that has been shared by the 30-year-old actor on Instagram.

To wish her sister, the 'Lukka Chuppi' actor posted a special video with a background song 'Jaane Kyun' from the 2008 romantic drama 'Dostana' that goes apt with the clip which revives the beautiful memories of the duo. Alongside the post, Kartik added a little caption and wrote, "Happy Birthday to My April Fool @dr.kiki_," using two heart emoticons.

Kritika's birthday also marks April Fool's Day today which is why Kartik has sarcastically addressed her as his 'April Fool'. On a related note, Kartik has also been roped in to play the lead in the sequel of 'Dostana' opposite Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani, under the banner of Dharma Productions.

On March 22, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star informed his fans about testing positive for COVID-19. Kartik took to his Instagram handle and shared a graphic of mathematical 'plus' sign while revealing the news. He wrote, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo," with folded hands emoticon. Quite an active social media user, the actor keeps on amusing fans with his light-hearted posts. Earlier, the 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' star wished his fans on Holi with a hilarious post featuring Rajpal Yadav.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in the supernatural thriller 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' opposite Kiara Advani, and in his much-anticipated crime-thriller 'Dhamaka' slated for a Netflix release. (ANI)

