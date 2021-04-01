TN Guv congratulates Rajini on being chosen for Dada Saheb Phalke award

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday congratulated actor Rajinikanth on being chosen by the Centre for the Dada Saheb Phalke award, saying his contribution to Indian Cinema has been of ''an iconic quality and variety.'' In his greetings to Rajinikanth, the Governor stated the actor has added up to the great galaxy of lofty achievers who have got this honour previously, a Raj Bhavan release said.

''You have added to the honour of the award as well.

Hence my cheers to you. Your contribution to Indian cinema at large has been of an iconic quality and variety.'' ''You provided to millions of people not just a healthy escape from mundane lives through your movies, but also a dream to chase lofty ideals of human virtue of courage and conviction in right values,'' he told the actor.

The veteran star always addressed himself to larger issues of socio-cultural and political interests.

''It is not without reason that millions of people across the barriers of region and language treat you as an icon whose images often adorn walls in countless homes as an ambassador of social causes,'' the release quoted Purohit as telling Rajinikanth.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced on Thursday that Rajinikanth will be bestowed with the Dada Saheb Phalke award for the year 2019, making him the third from Tamil cinema after the late thespian Sivaji Ganesan and late director Balachander, his mentor, to have been chosen for the award.

