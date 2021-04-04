Entertainment News Roundup: Rapper DMX reported in grave condition in NY and Paul Simon joins trend to monetize

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rapper DMX reported in grave condition in New York hospital

Popular rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known to his fans by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, was reported in grave condition Saturday in a New York hospital after suffering a heart attack triggered by an apparent drug overdose, according to the celebrity publications TMZ and Billboard. The publications reported that Simmons, 50, who has had a public history of substance abuse, was rushed to a White Plains, New York, hospital after suffering a heart attack at his home about 11 p.m. Friday.

Paul Simon joins trend to monetize old song catalogs

Paul Simon has sold his entire song catalog to Sony Music Publishing, joining a string of older musicians cashing in on their life's work. Sony Music Publishing said on Wednesday the deal includes classic songs ranging from "Bridge Over Troubled Water," to "Still Crazy After All These Years" that Simon wrote and recorded over his six-decade career.

