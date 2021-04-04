Varun Dhawan reminisces 'great' memories from 'Main Tera Hero' as movie clocks 7 years

Reminiscing the fond memories associated with his 2014 romantic drama film 'Mai Tera Hero', actor Varun Dhawan took a walk down the memory and shared BTS pictures, as the movie clocked 7 years on the horizon of Indian cinema. The 'Badlapur' actor shared a series of BTS pictures to Instagram as he celebrated the seven years landmark of the movie release. The actor shared memories in the form of pictures from his father David Dhawan directorial that also featured Ileana D'Cruz, Nargis Fakhri, and Anupam Kher in lead.

The first snap shared by Varun sees him flaunting his chiselled abs while Nargis and Ileana stand astounded on both his sides. Taking it to the captions, the 33-year-old actor reminisced how tensed he was for the release of his second movie and wrote, "MAIN TERA HERO 7 years ago I was nervous as hell before the release of this film. I remember my numerous phone calls with @ektarkapoor who would give me a pep talk every day."

He further continued to praise his co-actors in the movie and said, "I had great co-actors like @ileana_official and @nargisfakhri making me feel like a hero and an amazing cast @sufisoul @anupampkher @rajpalofficial #saurabshukla #manojpawa helping me grow. Was such an honour to be directed by my father David Dhawan in my 2nd film." Not only his team co-actors, directors and producers; Varun also wrote an appreciation note to acknowledge his crew members including the costume designers.

"Above all audience ka pyaaar was the biggest boost a newcomer like me needed," he concluded. Ekta Kapoor, who also produced the movie, was quick to reply to the actor in his comments section. She wrote, "i miss my 2 am calls which looked v shady to other ppl in my life just discussing how our film will do /open! Since it was just ur second! No actor is as obsessed as me I thought ...till I met uuuu"

Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Motion Pictures, 'Mai Tera Hero' features Varun Dhawan as Seenu, Ileana D'Cruz as Sunaina Goradia and Nargis Fakhri as Ayesha Singhal. The David Dhawan directorial big-budget movie revolves around the story of Seenu and Sunaina who fall in love with each other when he saves her from a corrupt policeman who wishes to marry her. Meanwhile, Ayesha, a rich girl Seenu meets on a train journey, also falls in love and offers to marry him.

The film was a remake of the 2011 Telugu film 'Kandireega'and marked Varun Dhawan's second movie in Bollywood after his blockbuster debut film 'Student Of The Year' with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. (ANI)

