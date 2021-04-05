Stranger Things Season 4 would go deeper into Jim Hopper’s character

Stranger Things young star Finn Wolfhard (who plays Mike Wheeler) revealed that Stranger Things Season 4 would be the most mystery-filled season the show ever had. It is reported that Season 4 would go deeper into the character of Jim Hopper (played by David Harbour), the chief of Hawkins Police Department. The fourth season of the horror series is currently under production.

Recently while chatting with Collider, Gaten Matarazzo (who plays Dustin Henderson) said, when the production was stopped due to COVID last year, the show creators, Duffer Brothers decided to finish the scripts of Stranger Things Season 4 before resuming the filming.

"This year, because of COVID, there's no excuse for them not to have the [season] written completely. When we went in for our first table read which was February of 2020 we expected to go right into filming and it was gonna be the same situation, they were gonna start with episodes all the way up through 5 and we were probably gonna do the same hiatus, but COVID hit and we only had like six episodes and so they were like, 'we might as well finish,'" said the actor.

While he was asked about the release date of Stranger Things Season 4 he stated that there are very few reliable dates. "It really is more of a guesstimation on when we're gonna be filming next, when we're gonna be wrapping up, when release is gonna be, all that jazz because we still don't know on day-to-day if we're gonna be filming next week."

The series production started back in March 2020 but was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as of March 2021, Stranger Things Season 4 filming has resumed. Cast and crewmembers are officially back to work. The filming is moving a bit slower than before, as everyone has to maintain the safety protocols of the COVID-19.

In terms of the plot, Stranger Things Season 4 will take place far from Hawkins as in the last season we saw Byers' family and Eleven shifting their location. Matt Duffer indicates there were several loose ends in the third season. For instance, Hopper's perceived death and Eleven being adopted by Will's mother and relocating with her new family out of state, will all be explored in Season 4.

Eduardo Franco, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Joseph Quinn have joined the main cast of Season 4. Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, and Tom Wlaschiha are joining the recurring cast. It was also reported earlier that Maya Hawke's brother, Levon Thurman-Hawke, was cast in an undisclosed role.

Stranger Things Season 4's main cast will continue to have Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Cara Buono.

There's no official release date for Stranger Things Season 4. Devdiscourse will continue to provide updates on the television series.

