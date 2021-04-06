Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 12:59 IST
Mumbai civic body restricts entry of people at its offices
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has restricted the entry of people at its headquarters and other offices in the city.

Except for public representatives and citizens who have urgent work or meetings scheduled, no other visitor will be allowed to enter the BMC offices, as per a circular issued by the civic body on Monday.

In exceptional cases, the department heads should issue entry passes to people on the basis of their negative RT-PCR test reports of less than 48 hours, said the circular.

Civic officials have been asked to make provisions for accepting letters and representations at the entry gates of the BMC headquarters in south Mumbai and its other offices here, it said.

They have also been directed to conduct online meetings with staff members, instead of physical meetings.

The city civic body had enforced similar restrictions last year also to control the spread of the coronavirus infection, after its outbreak here in March 2020.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 9,857 new cases of the infection, taking its tally to 4,62,302, as per the BMC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

