Entertainment News Roundup: Nike wins halt to sales of Lil Nas X ; Samurai dance teacher moves online as Tokyo Olympics and more

Nike wins halt to sales of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'

A federal judge on Thursday sided with Nike Inc in ordering a Brooklyn company to temporarily stop further sales of "Satan Shoes" it produced in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X. U.S. District Judge Eric Komitee in Brooklyn ruled three days after Nike sued MSCHF Product Studio Inc, claiming that the black-and-red, devil-themed sneakers, which carry the Nike "swoosh" logo, infringed its trademarks.

A Minute With: the 'Family Reunion' cast on relatable story lines

Netflix sitcom "Family Reunion" returns for its second season next week, bringing its mix of comedy and family conflicts back to television screens. The NAACP Image Award-winning show, which premiered in 2019 and whose first season was presented in two parts, follows a Black family, the McKellans, after they move from Seattle to Columbus, Georgia, to be closer to their relatives.

A Minute With: musician Jon Batiste on making 'Soul' and winning awards

American musician Jon Batiste says he was born to work on "Soul" , a hit Pixar animation about a Black music teacher, which has already won him a Golden Globe. Along with fellow composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Batiste has also been nominated for an Oscar and BAFTA for the film's score.

Harvey Weinstein appeals sexual assault conviction, seeks new trial

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on Monday asked a New York state appeals court to throw out his conviction for sexual assault and rape and grant a new trial, saying the trial judge made several errors that denied him an impartial jury. Weinstein, 69, was sentenced in March 2020 by Justice James Burke of Manhattan criminal court to 23 years in prison for assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Prayer vigil called for rapper DMX outside New York hospital

Fans of rapper DMX announced a prayer vigil to be held on Monday outside a suburban New York hospital just days after reports the musician and actor suffered a heart attack during a drug overdose. "Prayer for DMX" was set for 5 p.m. EDT in front of White Plains Hospital, said supporters using the hashtag #PrayerForDMX.

UK's Glastonbury Festival, cinemas, museums get government cash to survive COVID

Glastonbury Festival will join 2,700 museums, theatres, cinemas, and arts venues in receiving a share of 400 million pounds in grants and loans to help them survive the COVID-19 pandemic, the British government announced on Friday. Entertainment venues across Britain were forced to close last March because of the coronavirus crisis and while some partially reopened last summer, many have remained shut since then.

'Trial of Chicago 7,' Chadwick Boseman score SAG wins ahead of Oscars

Courtroom drama "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and the jazz period film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" were the big winners at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, one of the last major ceremonies before the Oscars. "The Trial of the Chicago 7," set during a Vietnam War protest in 1968, took the prize for best ensemble with a cast that includes Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Frank Langella and Mark Rylance.

Box Office: 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Sets Pandemic Record With $48.5 Million Debut

"Godzilla vs. Kong" muscled its way to a pandemic-era box office record, giving Hollywood studios and theater owners alike hope that people are ready to return to the movies after a year of watching Netflix at home. The tentpole, from Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment, generated $32 million over the weekend and $48.5 million in its first five days of release. That's easily the biggest debut since coronavirus hit. Prior to this weekend, "Wonder Woman 1984" had the biggest three-day start with $16.7 million, followed by "Tom and Jerry" with $14 million.

From 007 to private detective, Daniel Craig signs up for more 'Knives Out'

Looks like Daniel Craig has a new movie franchise after ending his role as James Bond. Craig is to star in two sequels to the 2019 "Knives Out" crime caper that will stream on Netflix in a multi-million dollar deal.

Samurai dance teacher moves online as Tokyo Olympics bans foreign spectators

There was a time when Koshiro Minamoto had hoped to welcome foreign tourists during the Olympics by introducing them to the arts of the samurai from a classroom in central Tokyo. But when the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee decided last year that the Games would be postponed, and then last month that they would be held without overseas spectators, he was forced to scrap his plans.

