Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Prayer vigil called for rapper DMX outside New York hospital and more

Samurai dance teacher moves online as Tokyo Olympics bans foreign spectators

There was a time when Koshiro Minamoto had hoped to welcome foreign tourists during the Olympics by introducing them to the arts of the samurai from a classroom in central Tokyo. But when the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee decided last year that the Games would be postponed, and then last month that they would be held without overseas spectators, he was forced to scrap his plans.

Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club

Kim Kardashian has added billionaire to her resume. The cosmetics and shapewear businesswoman, who launched her career off the reality TV series "Keeping Up with The Kardashians," was included on Tuesday for the first time on Forbes magazine's list of the world's billionaires.

A Minute With: musician Jon Batiste on making 'Soul' and winning awards

American musician Jon Batiste says he was born to work on "Soul" , a hit Pixar animation about a Black music teacher, which has already won him a Golden Globe. Along with fellow composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Batiste has also been nominated for an Oscar and BAFTA for the film's score.

Prayer vigil called for rapper DMX outside New York hospital

Fans of rapper DMX announced a prayer vigil to be held on Monday outside a suburban New York hospital just days after reports the musician and actor suffered a heart attack during a drug overdose. "Prayer for DMX" was set for 5 p.m. EDT in front of White Plains Hospital, said supporters using the hashtag #PrayerForDMX.

A Minute With: "Moffie" director Hermanus on addressing racism and homophobia

South African director Oliver Hermanus says he wants to outrage audiences with his BAFTA-nominated film "Moffie" to help them understand the nature of racism. Set in 1981 South Africa, "Moffie", a derogatory slang term for being gay, depicts the brutal military service young white men had to complete during apartheid.

Prince Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project to focus on Invictus Games

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will produce their first Netflix Inc series that will focus on athletes competing in the Invictus Games for injured veterans in The Hague in 2022. Harry will appear on camera in the documentary series called "Heart of Invictus" and serve as an executive producer through the couple's Archewell Productions, Netflix said in a statement on Tuesday.

From 007 to private detective, Daniel Craig signs up for more 'Knives Out'

Looks like Daniel Craig has a new movie franchise after ending his role as James Bond. Craig is to star in two sequels to the 2019 "Knives Out" crime caper that will stream on Netflix in a multi-million dollar deal.

'Trial of Chicago 7,' Chadwick Boseman score SAG wins ahead of Oscars

Courtroom drama "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and jazz period film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" were the big winners at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, one of the last major ceremonies before the Oscars. "The Trial of the Chicago 7," set during a Vietnam War protest in 1968, took the prize for best ensemble with a cast that includes Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Frank Langella and Mark Rylance.

Harvey Weinstein appeals sexual assault conviction, seeks new trial

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on Monday asked a New York state appeals court to throw out his conviction for sexual assault and rape and grant a new trial, saying the trial judge made several errors that denied him an impartial jury. Weinstein, 69, was sentenced in March 2020 by Justice James Burke of Manhattan criminal court to 23 years in prison for assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Box Office: 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Sets Pandemic Record With $48.5 Million Debut

"Godzilla vs. Kong" muscled its way to a pandemic-era box office record, giving Hollywood studios and theater owners alike hope that people are ready to return to the movies after a year of watching Netflix at home. The tentpole, from Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment, generated $32 million over the weekend and $48.5 million in its first five days of release. That's easily the biggest debut since coronavirus hit. Prior to this weekend, "Wonder Woman 1984" had the biggest three-day start with $16.7 million, followed by "Tom and Jerry" with $14 million.

