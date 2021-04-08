Boruto Episode 194 Spoilers: Boruto & Kawaki to continue fighting over petty things

Boruto Episode 194 will come out this weekend. The Episode 194, titled "The Uzumaki Household" will show Boruto and Kawaki trying their best to stay together.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" Episode 193 we saw Kawaki came to Boruto's house and The Uzumaki Family welcomed him. Before reading the spoilers of episode 194, let's have a look at the last chapter's outline.

The episode 193 synopsis reads: "Shikamaru stops Kawaki from escaping the hospital, and disagrees with Naruto about placing the boy in his own house. During the Five Kage Summit, Gaara and Darui support Naruto's decision to keep Kawaki in his protection from Kara. Konohamaru and Boruto visit Mugino's home, and the former takes custody of his pet turtle and his letter from the Third Hokage. Kawaki tries to run again, but Naruto always ends up in front of him, so he relented. Tensions arise when the whole family arrives, and Kawaki accidentally breaks the vase Himawari made for Hinata's birthday. Seeing her cry, the boy apologizes and finally introduces himself as Kawaki."

Boruto Episode 194 preview trailer shows how the Uzumaki family is impacted by the arrival of Kawaki. Boruto is upset about the fact that Kawaki has broken Himas' precious flower vase. However, Boruto can't say anything to Kawaki as he is the guest of the Uzumaki Family.

The "Boruto Naruto Next Generations" Episode 194 will mostly center on the tension and anger between Boruto and Kawaki. The preview trailer also gives a glance of Boruto and Kawaki fighting as both want to use the bathroom first. It also hints at the training of Team 7 but Boruto is angry as he is facing a tough time to show his skill. The fighting between both of them will bring some funny storylines into the next chapter.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" anime's cast members include Yuuko Sanpei (voiced as Boruto Uzumaki), Noriaki Sugiyama (Sasuke Uchiha), Kokoro Kikuchi (Sarada Uchiha), Ryuuichi Kijima (Mitsuki), Junko Takeuchi (Naruto Uzumaki), Chiharu Sawashiro (Hiruga, Hidenori), Takahashi (Konohamaru Sarutobi), Shoutarou Morikubo (Shikamaru Nara), Kunihiro Kawamoto (Omoi), Nana Mizuki (Hinata Hyuuga), Tetsuya Kakihara (Deepa), Yūichi Nakamura (Koji Kashin), Yūma Uchida (Kawaki), Houko Kuwashima (Delta), Kenta Miyake (Boro), Akio Ohtsuka (Amado), Junta Terashima (Code), and Kenjiro Tsuda (Jigen).

Boruto Episode 194 will release this Sunday, April 11, 2021. The next episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be telecast every Sunday at 3:30 am EST. viewers can adjust the time zone according to their locations. Stay tuned to get more updates on Japanese anime.

