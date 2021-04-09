MP: 11-day 'yagna' against COVID-19 begins at Ujjain temple

MP: 11-day 'yagna' against COVID-19 begins at Ujjain templePTI | Ujjain | Updated: 09-04-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 16:17 IST
An 11-day 'yagna' (ritual fire) against coronavirus began at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning.
The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
''Seventy-seven Hindu priests took part in the yagna,'' temple's assistant administrator and public relations officer R K Tiwari told PTI over phone.
The Shree Mahakal Temple Management Committee has organised the yagna with an aim to cast out COVID-19, for public good and healthy environment, he said.
''It will go on during the day time and all the coronavirus-related guidelines will be followed,'' he said.
Temple administrator and additional collector Narendra Suryavanshi was present when the yagna began.
